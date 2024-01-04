McTavish notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

A 4-on-4 situation became a Toronto power play while the Ducks had possession, and McTavish was able to feed Frank Vatrano for the opening goal. With four helpers over six contests since returning from an upper-body injury, McTavish has done alright, but he hasn't quite found the same level he was at before his absence. The 20-year-old is up to 25 points (six on the power play, two shorthanded) with 76 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-11 rating over 30 appearances. He remains a top-six fixture for the Ducks.