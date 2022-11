McTavish posted an assist in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Canucks.

McTavish had a five-game point drought entering Thursday, but he ended it with a helper on Max Jones' third-period tally. Through 11 contests, McTavish has five helpers, 17 shots on net, 10 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating. He's been confined to a fourth-line role over the last three games -- his offense will likely continue to be limited until he gets back into a more productive spot in the lineup.