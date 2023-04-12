McTavish sustained an upper-body injury and won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Canucks.

McTavish scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in the game prior to his exit. This may mark the end of the 20-year-old's rookie season -- if so, he'll finish with 17 goals, 43 points (14 on the power play) and a minus-19 rating through 80 appearances. The Ducks' season finale is Thursday versus the Kings.