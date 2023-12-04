Per Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune, McTavish (upper body) is expected to travel with the Ducks on the team's upcoming two-game road trip, but it's unclear if he will be available to play either contest.

McTavish didn't take part in Monday's practice after he left Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Colorado late in the first period. He has notched 10 goals, 21 points and 63 shots on net over 24 contests this campaign. If McTavish doesn't play Tuesday versus Colorado, Ryan Strome is slated to center the second line and Jakob Silfverberg is projected to draw back in after he was a healthy scratch Saturday.