McTavish scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

McTavish tied the game at 2-2 in the third period, helping the Ducks log at least one point in the standings for the fifth time in six games. In that span, McTavish has a modest three points. This was his first power-play contribution since Nov. 5 despite the center seeing steady usage on the second unit. He's now at six goals, 17 points (six on the power play), 70 shots on net, 33 hits, 20 PIM and 20 blocked shots over 34 outings this season.