McTavish (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus the Rangers on Friday, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports.

McTavish has been shelved for four straight matches due to his upper-body problem. Prior to getting hurt, the 20-year-old center was mired in a five-game goal drought and four-game pointless streak. Despite the recent slump, McTavish has still racked up 21 points in 24 games this season, including six with the man advantage.