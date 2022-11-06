McTavish scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and produced two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

McTavish also added one of the Ducks' three shootout goals. The 19-year-old has three points in his last two games as he heats back up on offense. His ice time remains low -- he hasn't exceeded 12 minutes in any of his last four games. The forward's goal Saturday was his first of the season, and he's up to seven points, 19 shots, 10 hits, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating in 12 contests.