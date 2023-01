McTavish logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

McTavish ended a three-game point drought when he set up an Adam Henrique tally in the first period. With seven points over seven games in January, McTavish has settled into life on the top line pretty nicely. The 19-year-old is up to nine goals, 18 helpers, 11 power-play points, 96 shots on net, 37 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 44 contests overall.