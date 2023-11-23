McTavish scored twice, dished an assist, blocked two shots, added two PIM and fired four shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

McTavish had two goals, including one on the power play in the second period, and he set up Frank Vatrano's third-period marker. While McTavish has stayed solid on offense in November, this was his first multi-point effort of the month. The 20-year-old is up to 10 goals, 10 helpers, five power-play points, 55 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests overall.