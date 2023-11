McTavish logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

McTavish helped out on Cam Fowler's second-period tally, which sparked the Ducks' comeback. This gave McTavish a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists). The 20-year-old center has been held off the scoresheet in just three of 15 contests this season. He's up to 16 points (four on the power play) with 45 shots on net, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating.