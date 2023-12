McTavish (upper body) will probably play in Thursday's contest versus Calgary, coach Greg Cronin told Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West.

McTavish has missed Anaheim's last seven contests because of the injury. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 24 contests this season. If McTavish returns Thursday, then Ross Johnston might be a healthy scratch while Adam Henrique will likely slide from the second to third line.