McTavish picked up an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

McTavish saw 18:55 of ice time Tuesday, his second-highest total of the year. He's earned the extra minutes lately, as he has three helpers in his last three games. The 19-year-old will likely continue to see sheltered assignments in a middle-six role, but he's adjusted well to his first full NHL season with 14 points, 51 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-6 rating in 27 contests.