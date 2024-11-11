McTavish is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't suit up for Sunday's tilt against Columbus.

McTavish will miss his first game of the season after being unable to practice Saturday. The 21-year-old has produced two goals and eight assists through 13 contests. Brett Leason or Ross Johnston are likely candidates to be replaced by McTavish in the lineup once the left-shot center is ready to return.