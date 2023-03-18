McTavish registered an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

McTavish has three goals and six assists over his last nine games. The 20-year-old rookie continues to provide solid offense while seeing top-six minutes. He's up to 41 points, 141 shots on net, 40 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 68 appearances.