McTavish scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

McTavish opened the scoring at 5:05 of the first period, but the Ducks' lead lasted just 1:24. He was back up to 18:21 of ice time Sunday after seeing just 14:43 in a loss to the Coyotes on Saturday. McTavish has slotted in as the second-line center this year, producing two goals, two assists, 13 shots on net, three hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating over five appearances.