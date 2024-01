McTavish scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

McTavish snapped an 11-game goal drought dating back to Nov. 24. In that time, he missed seven contests with an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old was electric to start the season, but his performance has leveled off a bit, though not to the extent that would cost him a top-six role. He's at 11 goals, 26 points, 77 shots on net, 36 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 31 appearances.