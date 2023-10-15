McTavish scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

McTavish broke up Adin Hill's shutout bid at 6:45 of the third period. In addition to the goal, McTavish won 10 of his 16 faceoffs, leading the Ducks in that category. The 20-year-old posted 43 points, 161 shots on net, 55 hits and 44 PIM in 80 contests last season. While the Ducks may not be that much better as a team in 2023-24, McTavish will likely grow his game a bit in his second full season.