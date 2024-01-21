McTavish scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

McTavish brought the Ducks within a goal late in the third period, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He had gone four games without a point entering Saturday. McTavish has seven points with a minus-12 rating and 26 shots on net over 14 contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Overall, the 20-year-old has 28 points (eight on the power play, two shorthanded) with 89 shots on net, 42 PIM and a minus-21 rating through 38 appearances.