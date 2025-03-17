McTavish recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

McTavish has racked up four goals and five assists over nine outings in March. The center also had one of his strongest games at the faceoff dot this season, winning 11 of 13 draws. The 22-year-old is up to 18 goals, 22 assists, 125 shots on net, 57 hits, 32 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 61 appearances. He's three points shy of matching his career high, and given his momentum this month, he's got a good chance of challenging the 50-point mark by the end of the campaign.