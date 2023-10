McTavish posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

McTavish helped out on Ryan Strome's tally in the second period. It's been a productive start to the season for McTavish, who has two goals, three assists and 14 shots on net over six contests. He's also gone plus-2 with 10 PIM -- he'll need to keep the penalties to a minimum if his scoring starts to dip, but he can get away with it as long as he remains strong on offense.