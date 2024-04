McTavish (knee) won't play in the Ducks' season finale versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.

McTavish was spotted in a knee brace last week, and he wasn't able to shake off the injury in time to return. The center had 42 points, 130 shots on net, 67 hits and 86 PIM over 64 appearances. As long as he doesn't need surgery, he should have a good chance to be ready for the start of 2024-25.