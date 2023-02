McTavish scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

McTavish has scored four times and added an assist over his last nine games. The 20-year-old center is settling into a top-six role pretty nicely, though the Ducks' poor defense has left him with a minus-2 rating over that nine-game sample. For the season, the rookie has 13 goals, 32 points, a minus-15 rating, 119 shots and 36 PIM through 56 outings.