McTavish scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged four PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

McTavish's points came in the third period, with the game already well out of reach. The 20-year-old had gone three contests without a point prior to Friday's burst of offense. He's up to 11 tallies, 30 points, 113 shots on net, 44 hits, 30 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 52 appearances.