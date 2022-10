McTavish notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

McTavish set up the second of Jakob Silfverberg's two goals in the contest. The assist was McTavish's third helper in four games, though he remains in search of his first goal this year. The 19-year-old has added seven shots on net, six PIM and a minus-2 rating while filling a middle-six role. As long as he stays alongside one of Trevor Zegras or Ryan Strome, McTavish should be a strong performer in his rookie year.