McTavish logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

McTavish has four helpers over his last two games, following a three-game dry spell on offense. The 20-year-old set up fellow young star Trevor Zegras for a game-tying tally in the third period. McTavish is up to 13 goals, 23 assists, 130 shots on net, a minus-13 rating, 48 hits and 38 PIM through 61 outings this season, primarily playing in a second-line role.