McTavish (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Buffalo, Lisa Dillman of the Orange County Register reports.
McTavish sat out Thursday's game in Columbus with a lower-body issue. He has nine goals and 27 points in 45 games this season, but he's slumped of late with only one assist in his last five contests.
