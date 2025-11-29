McTavish recorded two assists in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

After having a hand in a pair of third-period tallies by Pavel Mintyukov and Leo Carlsson that tied the game at 4-4, McTavish then ended the shootout with some nifty stickwork before slipping the puck through Darcy Kuemper's five-hole. McTavish has gotten onto the scoresheet in four of the last five games, and on the season the 22-year-old center has produced five goals and 17 points in 24 contests.