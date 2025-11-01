McTavish scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

McTavish's tally at 6:35 of the second period stood as the game-winner. The center had been limited to two assists over his previous four outings. He's produced two goals, six helpers, 19 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 10 contests this season. McTavish is firmly in a top-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit, so he should be able to sustain a strong performance on offense.