McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

McTavish has three goals and two assists over his last six outings. That stretch helped him end December on a high note after a quiet stretch earlier in the month. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 10 goals, 25 points (six on the power play), 82 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 40 appearances this season.