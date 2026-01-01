Ducks' Mason McTavish: Pots power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
McTavish has three goals and two assists over his last six outings. That stretch helped him end December on a high note after a quiet stretch earlier in the month. Overall, the 22-year-old center has 10 goals, 25 points (six on the power play), 82 shots on net, 42 hits, 34 PIM, 21 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 40 appearances this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Scores versus Los Angeles•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Tickles twine in win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Buries power-play goal in win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Opens scoring in win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Plays hero to cap two-point night•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Nets goal Wednesday•