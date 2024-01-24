McTavish notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

McTavish has three goals over his last nine games, but he hadn't produced an assist in that span. He changed that by setting up Jakob Silfverberg's second tally of the contest. McTavish's scoring pace hasn't been the same since his seven-game absence with an upper-body injury, but he's still seeing middle-six usage and power-play time. The 20-year-old center is up to 29 points (eight on the power play) with 92 shots on net, 60 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 40 appearances.