McTavish scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The goal was McTavish's first since Nov. 8, which was his last appearance prior to a six-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He's also logged three assists since across 10 games since his return. The 21-year-old continues to fill a third-line role and has a total of three goals, nine helpers, 39 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 23 appearances this season.