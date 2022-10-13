McTavish logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

McTavish set up the Ducks' first two goals of the season, feeding linemates Troy Terry and Ryan Strome for the tallies. That trio combined for eight points in the contest, and it's encouraging to see McTavish find chemistry early in the year. The 19-year-old put up three points in a nine-game sample last year. He's poised for big things as the third overall pick from 2021, so he should be an easy hold in keeper and dynasty formats, and he could play his way onto the fantasy radar in redraft leagues with a hot October.