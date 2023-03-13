McTavish scored twice in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

McTavish got the Ducks on the board in the first period and also tied the game in the final minute of the third. He had three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in another solid outing. The 20-year-old center has three goals and five assists over his last seven contests. For the season, McTavish is up to 16 tallies, 40 points, 136 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-13 rating through 66 appearances.