McTavish scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

McTavish tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period marker. The 19-year-old has four points over his last six games, though he's still having trouble finding consistent offense in a bottom-six role. He's at two goals, six helpers, 27 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating through 16 contests this season, but it looks like it would take a major reshuffling of the forward lines for him to get back into the top six.