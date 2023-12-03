McTavish (upper body) is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Avalanche.
McTavish logged just 2:33 of ice time in the contest before his exit. The 20-year-old should be considered day-to-day if he doesn't make it back to Saturday's game. He'll also be questionable for Tuesday's rematch in Colorado.
More News
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Registers power-play assist•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: In on all three goals in loss•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Scores in loss to Blues•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Lends helper in win•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Strikes on power play•
-
Ducks' Mason McTavish: Supplies power-play helper•