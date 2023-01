McTavish scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

McTavish scored the game-winner Thursday, helping the Ducks erase a two-goal deficit. He'd been limited to just one assist over his seven previous outings. The 19-year-old rookie has 10 tallies, 28 points, 106 shots on net, 41 hits, 28 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 48 contests this season, and he's been in a top-line role at even strength for much of January.