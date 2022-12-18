McTavish put up two assists and two shots, helping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Saturday.

McTavish set up Sam Carrick beautifully to tie the game in the first period. The Canadian forward also picked up another primary assist on Cam Fowler's power-play goal to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead. This is McTavish's second straight multi-point performance after putting up two assists against Montreal last game. McTavish should continue to see time on the Ducks' top-nine forward core and top power-play unit.