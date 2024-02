McTavish notched an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

McTavish set up a Brett Leason tally in the third period. This was the first game in February where McTavish had just one point -- he has three multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings as well. The 21-year-old center is up to 39 points (eight on the power play) with 115 shots on net, 49 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 50 appearances. He needs four points to match his output from last season.