McTavish provided an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

McTavish set up Nikita Nesterenko's first career goal at 4:05 of the first period. The helper ended a three-game point drought for McTavish. The 20-year-old center has been one of the Ducks' better forwards lately with 10 points in his last 13 games, putting him at 42 points, 148 shots on net, 53 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 72 outings overall.