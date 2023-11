McTavish notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

McTavish set up an Alex Killorn tally in the third period. Over his last three games, McTavish has three goals and two helpers. He's also taken a trip to the penalty box in five of the last six contests, as that remains an issue in his game, though not one that's cost him playing time. The 20-year-old is up to 21 points, 57 shots on net, 26 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 20 appearances.