McTavish (upper body) will not dress Sunday against the Jets.
McTavish will miss his third straight game and there's been little update recently on his condition. The 20-year-old has 10 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season but had been held scoreless in his last four appearances. Anaheim's next game is Wednesday against the Islanders.
