McTavish scored a goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

McTavish scored the Ducks' third goal with only 48 seconds left in the game, but that wasn't enough to complete the comeback. McTavish has been productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances, tallying three goals and three assists over that stretch.

