McTavish scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

McTavish extended his point streak to seven contests with the tally, which was the game-winner. The 20-year-old center has five goals and five assists in that span. For the season, McTavish is at six goals, 13 points, 29 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating. He continues to impress on the second line with Frank Vatrano and Ryan Strome, which has been Anaheim's best forward trio so far.