McTavish scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

McTavish put the Ducks ahead for the first time in the contest with a tally at 11:01 of the third period. He'd gone five games without a goal, though he's also picked up four helpers in his last three outings. The 20-year-old has 14 tallies, 37 points (13 on the power play), 132 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 62 contests overall.