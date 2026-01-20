McTavish notched a goal and took four shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

McTavish has been inconsistent with his scoring production, but he seems to be turning a corner after finding the twine in three of his last five outings. The 22-year-old playmaker has a good shot at reaching the 50-point plateau for a second straight campaign if he stays healthy, and his role as the center of the first line should continue to give him plenty of opportunities to produce. McTavish has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 49 contests so far in 2025-26.