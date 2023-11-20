McTavish netted a goal in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

McTavish found the back of the net at 8:47 of the second period, but that only narrowed the Blues' lead to 3-1, and it didn't spark a Ducks rally. Still, it's the latest contribution in what has been a great campaign for the 20-year-old forward, who has eight goals and 17 points in 18 contests this campaign after providing 17 goals and 43 points in 80 outings as a rookie last season. Taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, this should just be the start of McTavish's time as one of the Ducks' offensive leaders.