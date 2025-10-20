McTavish scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

McTavish opened his personal tally in the fifth game of the season, and the goal came through at a time where the Ducks desperately needed it -- his wrister at the 19:24 mark of the third period allowed Anaheim to extend the game to overtime. This was McTavish's first goal of the campaign after unleashing 12 shots, but he should continue to find opportunities to produce as a top-six forward and power-play unit threat.