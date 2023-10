McTavish scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Considering the Ducks trailed by two goals with less than two minutes left in the third period, McTavish almost didn't have a chance to play hero. The 20-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. He's up to six points, 17 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating through seven outings overall.