McTavish scored a goal and added four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

McTavish went 14 games without a goal, picking up just two assists in that span. He's seen some time in the bottom six amid his recent struggles, but he has back on the second line Sunday. The center set a career high Sunday with his 18th goal, and he's added 23 assists, 126 shots on net, 67 hits, 86 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 63 appearances.