McTavish scored a goal and produced three shots during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Scoring a power-play tally from a sharp angle, McTavish cut the Kraken's lead to 4-3 at 16:34 of the second period Sunday. Twenty-one seconds later, Adam Henrique tied the contest, also during a man-advantage situation. The Ducks entered Sunday with the NHL's lowest-ranked power-play units, connecting on just 11.3 percent of their chances. Against the Kraken, they went 3-for-6, helping to rally from three two-goal deficits, before suffering their fifth loss in six games.